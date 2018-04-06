Inogen (INGN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INGN. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Inogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,714.94, a PE ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.42%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $1,510,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $319,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,369 shares of company stock worth $18,919,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

