InPay (INPAY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. InPay has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $101.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InPay has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One InPay token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002179 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00678992 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184502 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About InPay

InPay’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team. InPay’s official website is inpay.tech.

InPay Token Trading

InPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InPay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for InPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.