INS Ecosystem 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (INS)

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One INS Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015206 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Liqui. INS Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $30.38 million and $2.15 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INS Ecosystem has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00683235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00182604 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 tokens. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. INS Ecosystem’s official message board is blog.ins.world. The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world.

INS Ecosystem Token Trading

INS Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Liqui, Kucoin and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INS Ecosystem must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INS Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

