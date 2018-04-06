Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Share Price

News coverage about Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inseego earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.9124565723819 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82. Inseego has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.95, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. equities analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/inseego-insg-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.