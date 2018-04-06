Insider Buying: Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) insider David Armfield acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($36,496.35).

LON ALU traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 129.50 ($1.82). 53,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,404. Alumasc Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.74).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALU shares. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Alumasc Group from GBX 235 ($3.30) to GBX 200 ($2.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. FinnCap lowered their price objective on Alumasc Group from GBX 225 ($3.16) to GBX 190 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-buying-alumasc-group-plc-alu-insider-buys-26000-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.