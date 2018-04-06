Insider Buying: Arotech Co. (ARTX) Chairman Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Chairman Jon B. Kutler purchased 20,000 shares of Arotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARTX opened at $3.10 on Friday. Arotech Co. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.36, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Arotech alerts:

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Arotech had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts expect that Arotech Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arotech by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Arotech Co. (ARTX) Chairman Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-buying-arotech-co-artx-chairman-purchases-64000-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.