Insider Buying: Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CZX) Insider Buys 42,000 Shares of Stock

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CVE:CZX) insider Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 42,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

Zinc Metals Corp. Canada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 10,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 30,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada acquired 78,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,180.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 35,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada acquired 50,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 28,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,240.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 80,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 40,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 5,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

CZX remained flat at $C$0.30 during trading on Friday. 72,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,967. Canada Zinc Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

Canada Zinc Metals Company Profile

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has mining interests in properties located in British Columbia. Its projects include Akie property and Kechika Regional project. The Akie Property is located approximately 260 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Mackenzie in northeastern British Columbia.

