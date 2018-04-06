Insider Buying: Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) Director John A. Somers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $11,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLNS opened at $5.58 on Friday. Colony NorthStar Inc has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 245.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLNS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $17.25) on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Colony NorthStar from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colony NorthStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNS. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

