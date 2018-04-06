Insider Buying: Hargreave Hale (LON:HHV) Insider Purchases 11,829 Shares of Stock

Hargreave Hale (LON:HHV) insider Oliver Bedford purchased 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £10,172.94 ($14,279.81).

HHV stock traded up GBX 76.72 ($1.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77.50 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Hargreave Hale has a 12 month low of GBX 73.11 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.12).

About Hargreave Hale

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

