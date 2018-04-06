Jmp Group Llc Purchases 3,680 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc acquired 3,680 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $38,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Jmp Group Llc bought 2,284 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $23,388.16.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,927 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $19,809.56.

On Monday, April 2nd, Jmp Group Llc bought 5,627 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $58,014.37.

On Monday, March 26th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,550 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $16,538.50.

On Monday, March 19th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,603 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $16,847.53.

On Friday, March 16th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $16,155.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $13,651.02.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Jmp Group Llc bought 3,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $35,436.16.

On Friday, March 9th, Jmp Group Llc bought 9,861 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $106,991.85.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Jmp Group Llc bought 1,602 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $17,413.74.

Shares of HCAP stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.38, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. research analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

