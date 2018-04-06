Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Insider Buys £6,309,240 in Stock

Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) insider Lord Ashcroft bought 1,136,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £6,309,240 ($8,856,316.68).

Shares of LON:IPEL remained flat at $GBX 552.50 ($7.76) during trading on Friday. 861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197. Impellam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 490 ($6.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 812 ($11.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

About Impellam Group

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, legal, engineering and technical, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical and process engineering, education, accountancy, sales, information technology, professional, and aviation sectors.

