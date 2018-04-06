Insider Buying: Integrated Asset Management (IAM) Director Purchases 9,700 Shares of Stock

Integrated Asset Management (TSE:IAM) Director Philip Spencer Robson purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,162.00.

Philip Spencer Robson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Philip Spencer Robson purchased 2,500 shares of Integrated Asset Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Philip Spencer Robson purchased 10,000 shares of Integrated Asset Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00.

TSE IAM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.50. 17,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602. Integrated Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.63.

Integrated Asset Management (TSE:IAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.46 million for the quarter. Integrated Asset Management had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th.

About Integrated Asset Management

Integrated Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative asset investment management company. The company provides investors with private equity, private corporate debt, managed futures, hedge funds, real estate investment management, property management and leasing, and merchant banking. It offers alternative asset class management to institutional, pension, and private clients.

