Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Stuart Legg purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 800 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($213.36).

Shares of LON:MAI opened at GBX 755 ($10.60) on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($8.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,080 ($15.16).

Get Maintel alerts:

Maintel (LON:MAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 66.70 ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 70.40 ($0.99) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). Maintel had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of £133.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Maintel’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price target on Maintel from GBX 900 ($12.63) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-buying-maintel-holdings-plc-mai-insider-buys-152-in-stock.html.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.