Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) insider Hagai Tal bought 42,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 362 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £152,945 ($214,689.78).

Hagai Tal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taptica International alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Hagai Tal bought 36,000 shares of Taptica International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £143,280 ($201,122.96).

On Monday, January 22nd, Hagai Tal sold 1,650,000 shares of Taptica International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.32), for a total transaction of £7,425,000 ($10,422,515.44).

LON TAP opened at GBX 310 ($4.35) on Friday. Taptica International Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 265.01 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 520 ($7.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Taptica International’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taptica International from GBX 600 ($8.42) to GBX 620 ($8.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.72) target price on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.42) target price on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Insider Hagai Tal Purchases 42,250 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-buying-taptica-international-ltd-tap-insider-acquires-152945-in-stock-updated.html.

Taptica International Company Profile

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.