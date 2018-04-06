Insider Selling: AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) Director Sells $56,600.00 in Stock

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) Director David C. Kloeppel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAC stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36. AAC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. AAC had a positive return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AAC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAC by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAC by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAC by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAC during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAC by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 120,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AAC in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AAC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

