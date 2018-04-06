Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) SVP Sells $12,020.25 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Alaleh Nouri sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $12,020.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,845.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ARAY opened at $4.85 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.88, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.31 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAY. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the third quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Accuray by 52.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-selling-accuray-incorporated-aray-svp-sells-12020-25-in-stock.html.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.