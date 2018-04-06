Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) SVP Sells $234,034.46 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $234,034.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Laurie Keating sold 20,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 956,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,872. The company has a market capitalization of $10,246.53, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,969,000 after buying an additional 1,003,366 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 445,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184,202 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 255,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 148,280 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “line” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

