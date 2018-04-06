Insider Selling: Bombardier Recreational Products (DOO) Insider Sells 7,325 Shares of Stock

Bombardier Recreational Products (TSE:DOO) insider Anne-Marie Laberge sold 7,325 shares of Bombardier Recreational Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.58, for a total value of C$370,498.50.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.56. The company had a trading volume of 174,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,590. Bombardier Recreational Products has a 52-week low of C$31.14 and a 52-week high of C$53.24.

Bombardier Recreational Products (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier Recreational Products from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bombardier Recreational Products from C$46.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bombardier Recreational Products from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Bombardier Recreational Products in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier Recreational Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bombardier Recreational Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.78.

Bombardier Recreational Products Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

