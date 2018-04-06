Brooks Automation (BRKS) Insider Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 172,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,859.34, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.96. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,296,000 after buying an additional 86,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,016,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,478,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 425,807 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,378,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 173,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-selling-brooks-automation-inc-brks-insider-sells-10000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.