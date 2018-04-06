Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,508,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,558,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. 394,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,568. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 140.92%. The business had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.12 million. research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,352,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,558,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,380,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-selling-cornerstone-ondemand-csod-ceo-sells-6000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.