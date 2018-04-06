DISH Network Corp (DISH) EVP Vivek Khemka Sells 6,000 Shares

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivek Khemka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Vivek Khemka sold 110 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $5,432.90.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,960. The company has a market capitalization of $18,089.90, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $66.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DISH Network by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

