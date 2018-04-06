Insider Selling: Forbidden Technologies (FBT) Insider Sells £4,716.65 in Stock

Forbidden Technologies (LON:FBT) insider Andrew Bentley sold 94,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £4,716.65 ($6,620.79).

LON FBT opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.10) on Friday. Forbidden Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.11).

About Forbidden Technologies

Forbidden Technologies plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and commercial exploitation of cloud-based video technology. The Company is engaged in developing cloud video platform used for its Forscene professional editing suite, its video social network, eva, and its online video editor, Captevate.

