Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Director Sells $115,126.50 in Stock

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $115,126.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FSB opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $430.05, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

FSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

