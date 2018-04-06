Gap Inc (GPS) EVP Paul Joseph Chapman Sells 78,325 Shares

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $2,526,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,979,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,886. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $12,401.32, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. GAP had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in GAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in GAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in GAP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 728,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gap Inc (GPS) EVP Paul Joseph Chapman Sells 78,325 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-selling-gap-inc-gps-evp-sells-78325-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.