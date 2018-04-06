Insider Selling: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3,151.99, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $499.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.37 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 63.87%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,855 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,425,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,125 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 332,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 204,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,037,000 after purchasing an additional 191,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-selling-healthcare-services-group-inc-hcsg-director-sells-67725-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.