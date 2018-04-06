Insider Selling: Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $579,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 104,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,846.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Healthequity from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Healthequity from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthequity from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

