Insider Selling: Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) VP Sells 2,721 Shares of Stock

Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $87,289.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IDTI opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,011.15, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,777,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after purchasing an additional 614,235 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,022,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,479,000 after purchasing an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,669,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Integrated Device Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,497,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

