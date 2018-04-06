Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barbara Gayle Duncan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 4,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $19.71 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $666.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 6.32.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.25. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 558.9% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

