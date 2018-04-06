Michael J. Marien Sells 2,200 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Stock

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MFSF stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $313.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.00%. analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MutualFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Michael J. Marien Sells 2,200 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-selling-mutualfirst-financial-inc-mfsf-director-sells-80300-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.