Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NTNX) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,758.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NTNX traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 4,516,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $8,258.12, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,194 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,868,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,363,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,473,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,986,000 after purchasing an additional 818,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. 44.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.05.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

