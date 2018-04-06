QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons Sells 229,717 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 229,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $3,140,231.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, James R. Simons sold 845 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $7,774.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, James R. Simons sold 229,627 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,066,643.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, James R. Simons sold 229,716 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $1,982,449.08.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1,230.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

