Insider Selling: Sempra Energy (SRE) Chairman Sells 49,909 Shares of Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 49,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $5,508,456.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,543.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SRE traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,451. The company has a market cap of $28,172.47, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.63 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,919,000 after buying an additional 475,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 276,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,797,000 after buying an additional 1,474,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

