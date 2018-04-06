Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Insider Brian W. Jones Sells 3,239 Shares

Strayer Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $329,924.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Strayer Education stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Strayer Education Inc has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,115.23, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Strayer Education had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Strayer Education Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. First Analysis upgraded shares of Strayer Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 2.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strayer Education by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

