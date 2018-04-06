Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Insider Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,884.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

