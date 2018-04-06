TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) EVP Robert N. Jimenez Sells 4,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,417.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTEC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,417.58, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.75 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162,913 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in TTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,409,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,733,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TTEC by 621.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TTEC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

