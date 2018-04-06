Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) VP Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) VP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 34,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,402,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WOR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 150,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,500.66, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Friday, March 30th.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insider-selling-worthington-industries-inc-wor-vp-sells-34500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.