Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 203,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,775. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $1,251.76, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insight Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/insight-enterprises-inc-nsit-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-53-billion-updated-updated.html.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is engaged in providing information technology (IT) hardware, software, and cloud and service solutions to business, government, healthcare and educational clients. The Company operates through three segments: North America, EMEA and APAC. North America comprises the United States and Canada; EMEA comprises Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and APAC comprises Asia Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.