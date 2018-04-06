Instructure Inc (INST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings. Instructure reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 827.22% and a negative net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on INST. Needham & Company LLC lowered Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Instructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Instructure to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on Instructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:INST traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 213,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,406.13, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.93. Instructure has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $46.50.

In related news, Director Ellen Levy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $258,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at $497,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Conroy sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,078.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,866. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

