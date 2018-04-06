Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Price Down 0%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 1,121,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,178,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.91, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.83.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a negative net margin of 258.62%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Caribou Biosciences, Inc. sold 550,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $14,746,273.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 39,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $936,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

