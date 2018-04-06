Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interactive Brokers Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2129690326371 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 704,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,444.90, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.05 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $2,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

