Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Trading 3.5% Higher

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.40 and last traded at $73.21. 602,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 901,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

The company has a market cap of $1,620.11, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.18% and a negative return on equity of 267.95%. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.84) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

