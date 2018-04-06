Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice Sells 50,000 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $3,598,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,127,528.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.85. 207,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,391. The company has a market cap of $42,152.28, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $76.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Argus increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

