Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Receives GBX 1,153.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153.14 ($15.93).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($18.24) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.95) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 780 ($10.78) to GBX 1,170 ($16.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,100 ($15.20) to GBX 1,210 ($16.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,094 ($15.11) per share, for a total transaction of £54,700 ($75,573.36). Also, insider Virginia Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £100,500 ($138,850.51).

Shares of LON ICP traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 982 ($13.57). 769,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,204 ($16.63).

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/intermediate-capital-group-icp-receives-gbx-1153-14-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.