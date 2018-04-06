International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. International Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.3935922259055 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

International Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 97,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,726. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,577.79, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,018,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

