Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,510 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 target price on IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $154.03 on Friday. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138,037.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

