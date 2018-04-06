IBM (IBM) PT Set at $180.00 by Pivotal Research

IBM (NYSE:IBM) received a $180.00 price target from equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,484. IBM has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $138,037.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,860,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,958,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,875,000 after purchasing an additional 259,304 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,242,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,053,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,238,000 after purchasing an additional 226,538 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IBM (IBM) PT Set at $180.00 by Pivotal Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/international-business-machines-ibm-pt-set-at-180-00-by-pivotal-research-updated-updated.html.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.