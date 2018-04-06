International Petroleum Corporation (IPCO) Insider Buys C$71,048.70 in Stock

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) insider Daniel Fitzgerald bought 13,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$71,048.70.

IPCO traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. International Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$6.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$7.65 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

