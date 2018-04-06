Intersect ENT (XENT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

XENT stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,105.76, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.75. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 15,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,683 shares in the company, valued at $19,147,852.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,833 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $483,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 288,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 222,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

