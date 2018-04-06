Intrexon (XON) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Intrexon (NYSE:XON) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.07% of Intrexon worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in Intrexon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 57,928,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,334,000 after buying an additional 1,423,236 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Intrexon by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,518,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,049,000 after buying an additional 828,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intrexon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 142,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intrexon by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,248,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrexon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 645,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 62,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intrexon from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intrexon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XON opened at $17.29 on Friday. Intrexon has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2,085.71, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $77.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intrexon will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

