Invesco (IVZ) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 47.2794664806306 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

IVZ stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,914.70, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71. Invesco has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.86 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, insider Annette Lege sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Carome sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $834,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,860 shares of company stock worth $15,011,173 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Invesco (IVZ) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/invesco-ivz-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-20.html.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.